Taylor (knee/personal) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against New England and will work as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was deemed a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a lingering knee issue. He downgraded to a non-participant Friday, but the Jets labeled the reason as "personal," and Taylor has been cleared to suit up against the Patriots. For the second straight week, he'll work as the backup QB behind rookie Brady Cook.