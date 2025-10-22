Taylor (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's a good sign for Taylor that the knee injury he picked up Sunday didn't stop him from practicing Wednesday, although he didn't do enough to be listed as a full participant. Fellow Jets quarterback Justin Fields told reporters that he and Taylor split first-team reps, with Fields also saying that he doesn't know which of them will start Sunday's game at Cincinnati, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. It at least appears Taylor's knee injury won't be the deciding factor. Meanwhile, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that he's already made his decision on the Week 8 starter but is keeping it a secret -- with ESPN's Rich Cimini reporting that his sources consider Taylor the favorite.