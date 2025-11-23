Taylor completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed five times for 19 yards.

Taylor made his second start of the season, this time due to a coach's decision. He connected with John Metchie for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Taylor's interception came on a meaningless deep heave on the game's final play. The Jets' passing game was noticeably more effective with Taylor after Justin Fields threw for 116 yards or fewer in four of his last five starts prior to getting benched. While the team's quarterback situation remains fluid heading into a Week 13 home game against the Falcons, Taylor likely cleared the low bar needed to earn another start.