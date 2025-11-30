Taylor completed 19 of 33 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Taylor threw for only 37 yards on 10 first-half passes but connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the score at 14-14. With the Jets trailing 24-17 in the fourth quarter, Taylor led a 15-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, which he capped with a game-tying 10-yard touchdown run with 1:53 remaining. Taylor then led the Jets into range for Nick Folk's game-winning 56-yard field goal on the final play. After notching his first win in three starts this season, Taylor figures to remain atop the depth chart in Week 14 against the Dolphins.