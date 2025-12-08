Coach Aaron Glenn noted Monday that the Jets are still gathering information on the injuries that Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) are dealing with, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fields was inactive for Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins, and Taylor lasted only two series (six plays) in the contest because of a groin injury before being replaced by Brady Cook. In terms of the Jets' QB plans for this coming weekend's game against the Jaguars, Glenn said Monday, "we have to see what guys are healthy enough to go out there and give us a chance to win." In any case, added context with regard to the team's Week 15 signal-caller situation will arrive no later than Wednesday, when the Jets' next practice/injury report is posted.