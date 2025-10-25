Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Aaron Glenn opted not to name a starter throughout Week 8 prep, but Taylor's absence due to a knee contusion means Justin Fields will be under center for Sunday's road game while Brady Cook is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Taylor started the week splitting first-team reps with Fields, but the former's knee injury is severe enough for him to not travel with the team to Cincinnati. The Jets are on a bye for Week 9, so Taylor will have more time to recover and return for Week 10 against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 9, though whether he starts against Cleveland will largely depend on Fields' performance in Week 8.