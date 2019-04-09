Jets' Valentine Holmes: Set to join Jets

Holmes will sign a contract with the Jets, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets are one of four teams to carry an extra international member on their practice squad as part of an expansion of the International Player Pathway program. Holmes has played in Australia's National Rugby League for the past four seasons as a winger and fullback. He will be listed as a running back/wide receiver/kick returner for the Jets, a true jack of all trades for the Green and White.

