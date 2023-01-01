site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Vinny Curry: Not playing Sunday
Curry (elbow) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks.
Curry closed out the week with a limited practice Friday, but he's still not well enough to suit up. His absence will weaken the Jets' depth on the edges, as well as on special teams.
