Smith (abdomen) was designated to return to practice Wednesday, setting him up to come off IR before Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Jets are finally getting some of their injured skill position players back but they'll be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) against Arizona. Smith is returning from Aug. 18 core surgery. If Smith suits up against the Cardinals, he'll be catching passes from backup quarterback Joe Flacco and could factor in on special teams as a kick returner.