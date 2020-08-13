Smith should be in the mix for a starting job, potentially competing with rookie second-round pick Denzel Mims, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are locked in for regular snaps, leaving one starting spot up for grabs. The Jets would like to see Mims step up to the challenge, but it's Smith -- a 2018 UDFA -- who has the benefit of a full year spent in Adam Gase's offense. Smith started four of his 13 games for the Jets last season, hauling in 17 of 31 targets for 225 yards while playing 318 offensive snaps. He also played 132 snaps on special teams, including 10 kick returns for 299 yards, so he should have a spot on the Week 1 roster even if Mims wins the starting job.