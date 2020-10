Smith (abdomen) had a seven-yard kickoff return and didn't touch the ball on offense in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Making his season debut after being taken off IR, Smith dropped the ball on a kickoff and was smothered soon after picking it up, forcing the Jets to start that drive from their own nine-yard line. Smith was involved in some gadget plays that capitalized on his speed last season, but he only played five snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in this one.