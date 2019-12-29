Smith caught three of four targets for 36 yards and added a 20-yard run in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Bills.

Smith finishes the season with 17 catches for 225 yards as well as 52 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts. The 23-year-old receiver has also contributed as a return man on special teams and carries a cap his of just $660,000 in 2020, so the Jets will likely retain Smith for depth.