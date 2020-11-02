site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Vyncint Smith: First catch comes in Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
Smith made a 13-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 35-9 loss to Kansas City.
The catch was Smith's first of the season in his third game. The speedy receiver caught 17 balls last season and will hope to take on a larger role in the injury-riddled
Jets receiving corps moving forward.
