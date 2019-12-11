Smith could play a key role in New York's receiver corps during Thursday's tilt against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Smith is facing notable opportunity with Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) listed as doubtful and top receiving tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle) ruled out. The second-year pro boasts big-play ability -- he's averaged 16 YPC in his NFL career -- but he doesn't normally draw consistent enough target volume to warrant fantasy consideration. The 23-year-old could be a high-upside fantasy option Week 15, though his floor remains dangerously low.