Smith failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 28-14 loss to New England. He finishes the season with one catch for 13 yards.

Smith battled injuries to his abdomen and groin this season, and he never got going when healthy, failing to establish a role in New York's underwhelming receiving corps. The 24-year-old wide receiver will need to show improvement this offseason in order to avoid the chopping block in camp.