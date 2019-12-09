Play

Smith caught one of three targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Dolphins.

Smith's lone catch was a huge one, as it came on the first play of New York's final drive, which the Jets started down two with 1:33 remaining. He's shown big-play ability, but Smith isn't seeing nearly enough volume to consistently put that ability to use.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories