The Jets placed Smith (abdomen) on injured reserve Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith underwent surgery to repair a core-muscle injury in mid-August and was expected to miss the first couple of games anyway. The league's altered rules allow Smith to return to practice after three weeks on IR, and according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets believe he'll be ready to play in Week 4's matchup versus the Broncos.