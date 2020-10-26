site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Vyncint Smith: Limited to special teams work
Smith contributed a pair of special teams tackles and didn't touch the ball on offense in Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo.
Smith was replaced by Ty Johnson as the kick returner after muffing a catch last week, and he still doesn't have a role on offense for the Jets.
