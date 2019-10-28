Smith caught two of four targets for 10 yards and added a 13-yard run in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars.

Smith's run was the only play to gain more than five yards on the ground for the Jets. He remains a fantasy afterthought due to a lack of usage, but the 23-year-old receiver has showcased some ability in space, with a 19-yard touchdown and now this 13-yarder on his two career rushing attempts to go with three catches for 15 yards through four games.