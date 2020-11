Smith (groin) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Smith's groin injury kept him from suiting up against the Patriots in Week 9, but he appears to have made some progress during the Jets' bye. If he's able to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, Smith will handle a depth role behind Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and Denzel Mims.