Smith caught one of three targets for 20 yards and added a 78-yard kick return in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Smith almost broke free on his lone kick return but still set his team up with an instant red-zone trip. The rookie continues to showcase his explosiveness, but he doesn't see enough usage to translate his talent into fantasy success.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories