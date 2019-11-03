Jets' Vyncint Smith: Long kick return in loss
Smith caught one of three targets for 20 yards and added a 78-yard kick return in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Smith almost broke free on his lone kick return but still set his team up with an instant red-zone trip. The rookie continues to showcase his explosiveness, but he doesn't see enough usage to translate his talent into fantasy success.
