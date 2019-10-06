Play

Smith scored a 19-yard rushing touchdown on his only touch in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

Smith delivered New York's only points of the game on an end-around. He's still buried deep down the wide receiver depth chart, but Smith likely earned himself a larger role moving forward by making the most of his opportunity here.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories