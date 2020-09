Coach Adam Gase said Smith (abdomen) may return from IR in Week 5 against the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Smith has been practicing without pads, so Gase said he won't be ready for this Thursday's game versus the Broncos. However, he's optimistic that the 24-year-old receiver could be healthy by Week 5. He'll likely serve in a depth role upon return to the lineup.