Jets' Vyncint Smith: One catch in blowout win
Smith caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over Oakland. He also returned one kick for 19 yards.
Smith continues to get the occasional look on offense, but his involvement isn't consistent enough to warrant fantasy consideration at this point. His 22 receiving yards represent a new single-game career high in that category.
