Jets' Vyncint Smith: Picked up by Jets
The Jets signed Smith off the Texans' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith suited up in seven games for the Texans last season. He wasn't used often on special teams, but his offensive upside was limited to five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. However, he did have two catches of over 20 yards, and Smith should add solid depth if Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) misses additional time.
