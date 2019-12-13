Jets' Vyncint Smith: Posts 126 all-purpose yards
Smith secured three of five targets for 40 yards and returned three kickoffs for 86 yards in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.
Smith did a solid job as the No. 3 receiver with Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) out of action, as the speedy wideout generated his second multi-catch tally of the last three games. Smith also was impressive on kickoff returns and could continue enjoying an expanded role in the offense over the final two games with the Jets in evaluation mode for next season. Smith's penultimate opportunity to make an impression in 2019 will come in a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers, a week from Sunday.
