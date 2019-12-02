Play

Smith caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Smith had a limited impact as usual in his role as a depth receiver. There's still time for the 23-year-old undrafted free agent out of Limestone College to gain fantasy relevance as his career unfolds, but Smith can be ignored in all formats at this stage.

