Smith (groin) is listed as inactive heading into the Jets' Monday night matchup against the Patriots.

The third-year receiver had suited up in each of the Jets' past three games, though he entered Monday listed as doubtful. A missed practice Friday hinted at the fact that Smith would ultimately prove unable to suit up after he had logged a limited session the day prior. The Limestone College product fielded 13 offensive snaps last Sunday against the Chiefs, meaning opportunities may slightly increase for No. 4 and 5 WR options Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.