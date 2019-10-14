Smith caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over Dallas.

Smith also returned three kickoffs for 73 yards, taking over as the kick returner with Trenton Cannon (foot) sitting. The Jets clearly like what they have in the 23-year-old wide receiver, but Smith's role will have to grow substantially before he gains any real fantasy value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories