Smith caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Smith did his best imitation of a defensive back on the lone incomplete pass thrown his way, knocking the ball out of the defender's hands to prevent an interception. His 32 receiving yards put Smith in a three-way tie for second on the team for the afternoon. The undrafted receiver will close out his second NFL season against the Bills in Week 17.