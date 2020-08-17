Smith will undergo surgery Tuesday to address a core-muscle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. He's expected to be sidelined for 5-to-8 weeks.

Before sustaining the injury over the weekend, Smith had been competing with rookie Denzel Mims for the Jets' No. 3 receiver job. With Smith's recovery from surgery set to extend into the regular season and Mims having yet to practice due to a hamstring issue, newly signed veteran Chris Hogan is now well positioned to contend for a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder.