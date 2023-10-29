Schweitzer (calf) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Schweitzer filled in at center during Sunday's game when starter Connor McGovern (knee) left earlier in the game, as backup Joe Tippmann (quadriceps) is inactive for the contest. Xavier Newman took over at center but botched an exchange with Zach Wilson that led to a lost fumble. Connor Hughes of SNY.tv suggests that Billy Turner could fill in under center to start the second half, or Laken Tomlinson could shift from left guard to handle snaps.