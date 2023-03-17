Schweitzer signed with the Jets on Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Schweitzer has appeared in 80 games in his career, seven of which came in 2022. He's played every position along the offensive line, the most recent of which were right guard and center as a member of the Commanders. As things currently stand, he's penciled in as the Jets' starting center.
