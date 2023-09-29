Schweitzer (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against Kansas City, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

New York will be without a key rotational piece on its offensive line for the second week in a row after, as the 30-year-old didn't practice all week and has since been ruled out this coming Sunday. Schweitzer's absence will make Zach Wilson's job even harder, as the team is going up against a Kansas City defense led by the All-Pro defensive lineman, Chris Jones.