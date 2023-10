Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that the Jets placed Schweitzer (calf) on injured reserve

Saleh noted that Schweitzer does have a chance to return this season. He has to sit out for at least four games and would be eligible to return against the Falcons on Dec. 3, but he could be held out beyond that date. Billy Turner took over at right guard for Schweitzer in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Giants.