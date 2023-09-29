Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the Jets hope to have Schweitzer (concussion) back "next week," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
While Saleh's comments might have been optimistic generally, they don't bode very well for Schweitzer's odds of returning for Week 4 action. If he does miss more time, rookie Joe Tippmann is a candidate to start at guard.
More News
-
Jets' Wes Schweitzer: Unavailable Week 3•
-
Jets' Wes Schweitzer: Lands with Jets•
-
Commanders' Wes Schweitzer: Returning from IR•
-
Commanders' Wes Schweitzer: Return window slated to open•
-
Commanders' Wes Schweitzer: Finally clears concussion protocol•
-
Commanders' Wes Schweitzer: Set for extended absence•