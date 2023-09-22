Schweitzer (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Schweitzer will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to game-action, with his next chance to suit up being Week 4 versus the Chiefs. He plays a key depth role along the Jets' offensive line, so his absence will make things more difficult for Zach Wilson versus New England's pass rush.