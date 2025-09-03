McDonald (knee) isn't included on Wednesday's injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.

McDonald missed New York's final two preseason contests due to a knee issue, but he appears to now be clear of the issue. The third-year defensive end thus seems to be in line to suit up Week 1 versus the Steelers. McDonald will be tasked with spearheading the Jets' pass rush after leading the team with 10.5 sacks last year.