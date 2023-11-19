McDonald (ankle) is active Sunday versus the Bills.
McDonald was forced to miss the team's Week 10 loss to Las Vegas while dealing with an ankle injury, but he'll make his return to the field Sunday against Buffalo. The rookie has recorded two tackles, including a half-sack, over the last two games he's appeared in.
