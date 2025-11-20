Jets' Will McDonald: Back on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.
McDonald was on the injury report with the same issue ahead of the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Patriots. He still managed to suit up, which bodes well for his availability in Week 12 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Ineffective in Week 11•
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Listed questionable for TNF•
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Estimated as limited Tuesday•
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Jets' Will McDonald: Monster performance in Week 10•