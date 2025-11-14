default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McDonald (quadriceps) is active for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

McDonald was able to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, and he's been cleared to play in Thursday night's AFC East tilt after going through pregame warmups. The 2023 first-rounder is up to 7.0 sacks through nine regular-season games, 4.0 of which came during Sunday's loss to the Browns.

More News