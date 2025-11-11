default-cbs-image
McDonald (quadriceps) was estimated as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report.

McDonald was estimated as DNP on Monday, so it appears McDonald is tracking toward playing Thursday night against the Patriots. McDonald is coming off a monster Week 10 performance against the Browns, where he piled up five tackles (four solo), including 4.0 sacks, and five QB hits on 71 percent of the defensive snaps.

