Jets' Will McDonald: Estimated as limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald (quadriceps) was estimated as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report.
McDonald was estimated as DNP on Monday, so it appears McDonald is tracking toward playing Thursday night against the Patriots. McDonald is coming off a monster Week 10 performance against the Browns, where he piled up five tackles (four solo), including 4.0 sacks, and five QB hits on 71 percent of the defensive snaps.
