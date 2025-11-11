McDonald (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant in the Jets' practice estimate Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

McDonald popped up on the injury report Monday after having a dominant performance in the Week 10 win over the Browns, during which he recorded five total tackles (four solo), including 4.0 sacks. If this injury ends up being serious enough to hold the 26-year-old out of Thursday's matchup versus the Patriots, Michael Clemons would likely get the start at defensive end in his place.