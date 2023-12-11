McDonald recorded a sack for his lone tackle in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.
McDonald logged his first full sack in the fourth quarter, bringing his season total up to 1.5. The 2023 first-round draft pick brought down backup quarterback Davis Mills, who had replaced the injured C.J. Stroud (concussion) on the previous drive.
