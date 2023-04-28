The Jets selected McDonald in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

This was something of a surprise pick as many had McDonald ticketed as a late-first or early-second round pick. McDonald racked up a pair of double-digit sack seasons during his time at Iowa State. He possesses good length (34.88 in. arms) to help shed blockers and he was adept at finding the ball with 10 forced fumbles. McDonald may be near his developmental peak as he will turn 24 over the summer but he had a standout pro-day performance that suggests that his athleticism will play right away. The Jets are continuing to add to one of the league's best defenses.