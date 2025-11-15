Jets' Will McDonald: Ineffective in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald tallied one total tackle (none solo) in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.
Although McDonald tallied just one combined tackle in the Jets' Week 11 loss, he pressured Drake Maye three times. McDonald, a third-year edge rusher from Iowa State, is having another productive season, recording 21 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks (4.0 of which came in the Week 10 win over the Browns), across the Jets' first 10 games. He's expected to remain New York's top pass rusher and continue starting opposite Jermaine Johnson in the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.
