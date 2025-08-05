McDonald (back spasms) left practice early Tuesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

McDonald was one of three Jets to leave practice early Tuesday as he dealt with back spasms. The 26-year-old is entering his third season in the league and is becoming an emerging star and one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Last year, he appeared in every game, tallying 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and is expected to add onto that production this year.