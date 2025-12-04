Jets' Will McDonald: Limited due to ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
McDonald logged his usual defensive snap share against Atlanta on Sunday, but he appears to have also picked up an ankle injury. It bears monitoring his practice status the remainder of the week, but at this point there's no indication he's dealing with a major issue. McDonald has 7.0 sacks on the season, though 4.0 of those came in one game (versus Cleveland in Week 10).