McDonald (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Jets' practice estimate Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It seems to be a step in the right direction for McDonald after he sat out of Sunday's loss at Las Vegas. He'll still probably need to upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
