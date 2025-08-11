McDonald (back spasms) tallied one tackle during Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

McDonald had his practice level managed early August due to back spasms, but the injury never appeared to be of a severity level that it would impact his game-time availability. The 2023 first-round pick is working to build off a breakout 2024 campaign in which he tallied 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, the Jets activated Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) from the active/PUP list Sunday.